Mayor Broome projected to win second term

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Incumbent Sharon Weston Broome has won a second term as Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge parish.
Broome has had a long career in politics that started in 1988 on the Baton Rouge Metro Council. She then moved to the House, then the Senate and made history as the first African American woman elected to the Louisiana State Senate from Baton Rouge.
She again made history in 2016 when she became the first female to ever hold the office as East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President.
Her first year in office was fraught with the aftermath of tragedy caused by shooting death of Alton Sterling, the ambush shooting that killed three law enforcement officers, and a historic flood that damage the majority of the parish.
Broome charged on and maintained a loyal following of supporters. She nearly won the election outright on November 3 falling just short of the 51% needed. Roughly 4,000 votes forced the runoff with republican challenger Steve Carter.
Carter called Broome just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday to congratulate her on her victory.
Baton Rouge has historically voted democrat in its local elections. Only two republicans have held the office over the last 100 years.
