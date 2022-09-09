The following is a press release from Louisiana State Museum:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.

In 1969, eight Southern University students performed for the school’s football game against Texas Southern, starting a fifty-three-year tradition of talented Dancing Dolls. Founded by Gracie Perkins and Dr. Isaac Greggs, who led the Southern University Marching Band for 36 years, the Dancing Dolls are known for stylish uniforms and amazing choreography. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

Additionally, you can view a 1990s Dancing Doll uniform in the Capitol Park Museum exhibit Experiencing Louisiana: Discovering the Soul of America. The evening is a perfect start to your weekend before heading to Tiger Stadium to watch Southern University vs. LSU on Saturday, September 10.

Reserve your free ticket now on Eventbrite for “The Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls.”

