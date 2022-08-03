Benefit dinner in support of injured New Roads police officer set for Wednesday
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 3 the City of New Roads is hosting a benefit dinner in support of Travon Smith, an injured police officer and lineman.
Barbecue plates will be served for $10.
City officials say Travon remains in the hospital due to serious injuries after a terrible fall on July 17.
The dinner will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the lot across from City Hall located at 211 W. Main Street, New Roads, La. 70760.
Donations will also be accepted.
Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to support Travon.
