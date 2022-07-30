Blood drive planned for injured New Roads police officer

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A blood drive is being planned for injured New Roads police officer and honorary firefighter Travon Smith.

Smith was badly hurt in a fall on July 17, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 5.

The blood drive is set to take place on Sunday, July 31, at the fire training center located at 2384 Morganza Highway in New Roads. The drive will last from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say drinks will be served to participants. There will also be several workers on hand to help cut down on any potential lines.

