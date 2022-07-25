News Roads community gives back to First Responder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travon Smith is not only a New Roads Police Officer, and an honorary Firefighter, he is also a family-oriented person, and a friend to many.

“It doesn’t matter what it’s for, how far he’d have to go, what he’d have to do. He knows a lot about everything,” said Oreinthien Louis, friend.

Smith suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree last Sunday, and the New Roads community wasted no time in giving blood, when he needs it the most.

“We figured we’d try to do something for the family and try to support him as much as we can throughout the time, he’s in the hospital,” Chief Pedro Leonard, Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 5.

Everyone described Smith as a giving person. So, when they found out he was in critical care, they chose to roll up their sleeves.

“To be 35-years-old and to have touched as many lives as he has touched, it is not surprising, and we are here to express our love for him and for his family as a whole,” said Dr. Monica Fabre, Aunt.

People waited for hours to collect as many units of blood as possible.

Smith’s loved ones are now relying on each other and their faith, to keep them going.

