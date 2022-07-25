Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

News Roads community gives back to First Responder

Travon Smith is not only a New Roads Police Officer, and an honorary Firefighter, he is also a family-oriented person, and a friend to many.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Travon Smith is not only a New Roads Police Officer, and an honorary Firefighter, he is also a family-oriented person, and a friend to many.

“It doesn’t matter what it’s for, how far he’d have to go, what he’d have to do. He knows a lot about everything,” said Oreinthien Louis, friend.

Smith suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree last Sunday, and the New Roads community wasted no time in giving blood, when he needs it the most.

“We figured we’d try to do something for the family and try to support him as much as we can throughout the time, he’s in the hospital,” Chief Pedro Leonard, Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 5.

Everyone described Smith as a giving person. So, when they found out he was in critical care, they chose to roll up their sleeves.

“To be 35-years-old and to have touched as many lives as he has touched, it is not surprising, and we are here to express our love for him and for his family as a whole,” said Dr. Monica Fabre, Aunt.

People waited for hours to collect as many units of blood as possible.

Smith’s loved ones are now relying on each other and their faith, to keep them going.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured after drive by shooting on East Polk Street
Typical summer weather pattern ahead
Travon Smith is not only a New Roads Police Officer, and an honorary Firefighter, he is also a...
News Roads community gives back to First Responder
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for help with identifying three unknown...
Deputies arrest 3 former Lutcher High students for burglary, arson at school