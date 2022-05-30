Three arrests made for drag racing over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People have had enough of street racers, and this weekend Baton Rouge Police Department broke up several of these events.

If you remember back to the night Garth Brooks came into town to pack Tiger Stadium, many of you probably remember being held up by cars performing doughnuts and burning rubber while you were trying to get home. Similar sights like this were seen this weekend in two different locations.

“When uniform officers arrived, the roadway was blocked by spectators and cars drag racing, doing burnouts in intersections,” said Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD.

Two of the three people arrested this weekend are Jason Cager, 24, and Troy Perret, 18. Sgt. Coppola says it was their police helicopter air support that made all the difference.

“Our air support unit was up in the air and had sights on these vehicles responsible for this, was able to direct our uniform patrol officers, where they were later able to catch up and apprehend these individuals,” Coppola added.

Clifford Hall, 30, was also arrested; however, his charges are from the night of the Garth Brooks concert.

“Through investigative measures, uniform patrol officers recognized the vehicle to be the one responsible for that August 30th College Dr. and I-10 incident. And that driver was later apprehended and arrested,” Coppola continued.

Police say these racers are breaking multiple laws when they have their fun, but what concerns BRPD the most are the lives being put at risk.

“The human saving factor is not something they’re looking for. They’re blowing through red lights and driving at high rates of speed,” said Coppola.

If you do know something or have something to report, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

