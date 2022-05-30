Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Three arrests made for drag racing over the weekend

Jason Cager (l), Troy Perret (c), and Clifford Hall (r)
Jason Cager (l), Troy Perret (c), and Clifford Hall (r)(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People have had enough of street racers, and this weekend Baton Rouge Police Department broke up several of these events.

If you remember back to the night Garth Brooks came into town to pack Tiger Stadium, many of you probably remember being held up by cars performing doughnuts and burning rubber while you were trying to get home. Similar sights like this were seen this weekend in two different locations.

RELATED STORY
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
Street racing off of College Drive

“When uniform officers arrived, the roadway was blocked by spectators and cars drag racing, doing burnouts in intersections,” said Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD.

Two of the three people arrested this weekend are Jason Cager, 24, and Troy Perret, 18. Sgt. Coppola says it was their police helicopter air support that made all the difference.

“Our air support unit was up in the air and had sights on these vehicles responsible for this, was able to direct our uniform patrol officers, where they were later able to catch up and apprehend these individuals,” Coppola added.

Clifford Hall, 30, was also arrested; however, his charges are from the night of the Garth Brooks concert.

RELATED STORY
BRPD cracks down on drag racing; arrests man connected to College Drive incident
Clifford Hall

“Through investigative measures, uniform patrol officers recognized the vehicle to be the one responsible for that August 30th College Dr. and I-10 incident. And that driver was later apprehended and arrested,” Coppola continued.

Police say these racers are breaking multiple laws when they have their fun, but what concerns BRPD the most are the lives being put at risk.

“The human saving factor is not something they’re looking for. They’re blowing through red lights and driving at high rates of speed,” said Coppola.

If you do know something or have something to report, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Bishop Michael Duca
Bishop plans special mass to pray for safe hurricane season
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Police Lights
Unrestrained driver killed in crash on LA 22 in Maurepas
Blood sugar level testing
Dealing with Prediabetes: Don’t Sugarcoat It!