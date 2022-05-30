Ask the Expert
BRPD cracks down on drag racing; arrests man connected to College Drive incident

Clifford Hall
Clifford Hall(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend, Baton Rouge police arrested one of the drivers involved in a street incident that clogged up College Drive near the I-10 ramp on April 30.

A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”

Clifford Hall, 30, is charged with a drag racing on a public road, illegal possession of stolen firearms, and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce. He also has two outstanding bench warrants.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers received several videos on social media that allegedly showed Hall performing donuts and burnouts in a 2021 Dodge Charger at the intersection of College Drive and East I-10 on April 30.

He was arrested Sunday, May 29 after an officer spotted his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

According to Hall’s arrest warrant, he is accused of recklessly endangering human life with his actions, which impeded all flow of traffic and were done while surrounded by several pedestrians.

Hall has previously been cited several times for his involvement in street racing and street shutdowns, including a citation for drag racing in November of 2021, according to his arrest warrant.

In a separate incident, two others were also arrested over the weekend for drag racing.

BRPD arrested Troy Perret, 18, and Jason Cager, 24, on Sunday, May 29 on charges related to drag racing on a public road.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

