Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Patricia Fore
Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Just days after Tiki Tubing owner John Fore was arrested for sexual battery, his partner, Patricia Fore, has been booked on the same charge.

Records from the Livingston Parish Jail show Patricia was booked on Friday, May 20, around 10 a.m.

Court records show Fore’s bond was set at $25,000.

A spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from two different complaints. John Fore’s case involved a juvenile and came about from a complaint filed in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Patricia Fore’s case came to his attention after her husband’s arrest. The sheriff said the incident happened in 2019 but had not been investigated, “as diligently as it should have been.”

“After the recent arrest of John Fore and a review of the previous 2019 case file, LPSO is conducting additional interviews this week and is actively pursuing the investigation of Patricia Fore,” said Ard. “All evidence will be gathered and no matter who you are, if you commit a crime, you will face the punishment. While I am personally reviewing the case following the 2019 report, my total focus is on the victim receiving justice.”

RELATED: Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile

The sheriff’s office shared concerns that there may be more victims that have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

Latest News

Graduation
Livingston Parish Public Schools announce changes to graduation ceremonies at SLU
Brandon Taylor
Baton Rouge officer placed on leave, officials say
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
(Source: MGN)
Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace