Tiki Tubing owner faces sexual battery charge involving juvenile

Joh Fore
Joh Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of the owner of Tiki Tubing in connection with a complaint earlier in May involving a juvenile victim.

Detectives said John Fore, 66, of Denham Springs, is facing a charge of sexual battery after turning himself in to deputies on Monday, May 16.

Court records show Fore’s bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

