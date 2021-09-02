Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards to hold press conference on Hurricane Ida recovery
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will have a news conference on Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

On Thursday, September 2, Edwards, will visit St. Bernard, Plaquemines, and Tangipahoa to assess Hurricane Ida’s damage.

Edwards will also meet with local officials in the parishes as well.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m in Tangipahoa Parish.

WAFB plans to livestream the press conference.

