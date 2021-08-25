Baker High School jamboree canceled due to COVID

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker High School football jamboree schedule for Thursday, Aug. 26 against White Castle has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Baker Buffalos are schedule to start their season against Capitol High School at home on Thursday, Sept. 2.

It is unclear how many players where exposed to COVID-19 and how many days they are out for.

Once more information is provided we will update this story.

