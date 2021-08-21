Several teams participate in scrimmages, while one team plays first game
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several teams across south Louisiana participated in scrimmages on Friday, August 20, to get their final tune-ups before jamborees.
The first high school team in the Capital Region to kickoff its 2021 season was the Silliman Wildcats in Clinton.
The week one match-up put the Wildcats against the Cougars of Columbia Academy in Mississippi.
The Wildcats held on to win their season opener, 13-6.
