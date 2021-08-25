Walk-On’s launches “Walk-On of the Week” program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has launched it’s “Walk-On of the Week” program that will award Name, Image and Likeness deals to walk-on collegiate athletes across the country.

Recipients of the weekly NIL deal will join the brand’s growing Walk-On’s Family of Athletes, alongside brand Co-Owner Drew Brees and Franchisee and Dallas Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott.

They brought in Brees to award this week’s NIL deal to Purdue Softball Player and Walk On Emilee Cox.

