FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat for heavy rainfall returns to the Capital Region

I am seeing some signs in our hi-res guidance that have me a bit concerned about the rain potential for today. There are indications that at least some neighborhoods could see repeated rounds of showers and storms over the course of several hours, leading to an increased flood threat. While rain totals may average 1″ to 2″ across our area as a whole, stripes of 3″ to 5″+ appear possible where banding features develop, as shown in the GRAF model.