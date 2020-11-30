BRFD wants to remind families to take proper safety precautions as winter approaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) wants you and your family to stay safe as the winter season approaches and help prevent house fires.
As for space heaters, make sure they are placed three feet away from anything that could catch fire. You also want to make sure you plug them directly into the wall and not into an extension cord.
Also keep them out of reach of small children and pets who could easily tip them over accidentally.
“The leading causes of home fires is going to be those home heating appliances,” said Justin Hill with BRFD. “Be it a space heater or you know furnaces, things like that, but yes unfortunately we do see a slight uptick when it comes to home fires.”
When it comes to smoke detectors, you need to make sure you replace them and change the batteries out. It’s a simple device that can be life saving.
