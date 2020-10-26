Lunch with Coach O: Auburn Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | October 26, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 12:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists via Zoom to recap the Tigers' win over South Carolina and preview the upcoming matchup against Auburn.

The event is scheduled to start around 12:30 p.m.

LSU (2-2) rolled over South Carolina (2-3) in a 52-24 blowout in Tiger Stadium. True freshman quarterback TJ Finley of Ponchatoula, La. got the start for the injured Myles Brennan and was quite impressive in his collegiate debut.

Finley was 17-21-1 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Finley looked very confident and comfortable in the pocket. He did throw one interception. He was not sacked in the game and the Tigers didn’t punt one time.

Auburn (3-2) is coming off a 35-28 win over Ole Miss. Two weeks ago, those Tigers fell 30-22 to the Gamecocks squad that LSU just easily handled.

