LSU remains unranked after win over South Carolina; Clemson and Alabama still top 2 teams

John Emery Jr. (No. 4) and TJ Finley (No. 11) celebrate during the first half of a game between LSU and South Carolina at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by: Gus Stark / LSU Athletics) (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | October 25, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 1:32 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU’s impressive win over South Carolina wasn’t enough to move the Tigers back into the top 25 rankings in either of the major college football polls, while Clemson and Alabama kept their spots after both getting decisive wins Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Tigers (2-2) never trailed in their 52-24 win over the Gamecocks (2-3).

AP TOP 25 POLL:

1. Clemson (6-0) [52 first-place votes]

2. Alabama (5-0) [10 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (4-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Wisconsin (1-0)

10: Florida (2-1)

11. BYU (6-0)

12. Miami (5-1)

13. Michigan (1-0)

14. Oregon (0-0)

15. North Carolina (4-1)

16. Kansas State (4-1)

17. Indiana (1-0)

18. Penn State (0-1)

19. Marshall (5-0)

20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

21. USC (0-0)

22. SMU (5-1)

23. Iowa State (3-2)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Boise State (1-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

1. Clemson (6-0) [52 first-place votes]

2. Alabama (5-0) [8 first-place votes]

3. Ohio State (1-0) [2 first-place votes]

4. Notre Dame (5-0)

5. Georgia (3-1)

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

7. Cincinnati (4-0)

8. Texas A&M (3-1)

9. Florida (2-1)

10: BYU (5-0)

11. Wisconsin (1-0)

12. Miami (5-1)

13. North Carolina (4-1)

14. Michigan (1-0)

15. Oregon (0-0)

16. Kansas State (4-1)

17. Penn State (0-1)

18. Marshall (5-0)

19. Indiana (1-0)

20. USC (0-0)

21. Coastal Carolina (5-0)

22. Iowa State (3-2)

23. SMU (5-1)

24. Oklahoma (3-2)

25. Army (6-1)

