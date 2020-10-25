LSU remains unranked after win over South Carolina; Clemson and Alabama still top 2 teams

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU’s impressive win over South Carolina wasn’t enough to move the Tigers back into the top 25 rankings in either of the major college football polls, while Clemson and Alabama kept their spots after both getting decisive wins Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Tigers (2-2) never trailed in their 52-24 win over the Gamecocks (2-3).
1. Clemson (6-0) [52 first-place votes]
2. Alabama (5-0) [10 first-place votes]
3. Ohio State (1-0)
4. Notre Dame (5-0)
5. Georgia (3-1)
6. Oklahoma State (4-0)
7. Cincinnati (4-0)
8. Texas A&M (3-1)
9. Wisconsin (1-0)
10: Florida (2-1)
11. BYU (6-0)
12. Miami (5-1)
13. Michigan (1-0)
14. Oregon (0-0)
15. North Carolina (4-1)
16. Kansas State (4-1)
17. Indiana (1-0)
18. Penn State (0-1)
19. Marshall (5-0)
20. Coastal Carolina (5-0)
21. USC (0-0)
22. SMU (5-1)
23. Iowa State (3-2)
24. Oklahoma (3-2)
25. Boise State (1-0)
1. Clemson (6-0) [52 first-place votes]
2. Alabama (5-0) [8 first-place votes]
3. Ohio State (1-0) [2 first-place votes]
4. Notre Dame (5-0)
5. Georgia (3-1)
6. Oklahoma State (4-0)
7. Cincinnati (4-0)
8. Texas A&M (3-1)
9. Florida (2-1)
10: BYU (5-0)
11. Wisconsin (1-0)
12. Miami (5-1)
13. North Carolina (4-1)
14. Michigan (1-0)
15. Oregon (0-0)
16. Kansas State (4-1)
17. Penn State (0-1)
18. Marshall (5-0)
19. Indiana (1-0)
20. USC (0-0)
21. Coastal Carolina (5-0)
22. Iowa State (3-2)
23. SMU (5-1)
24. Oklahoma (3-2)
25. Army (6-1)
