'Outcoached and outplayed’: LSU runs past Gamecocks in 52-24 rout

“We got outcoached and outplayed,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “Call it like it is. Give them credit. They’ve got a talented team. We knew coming in here they had a big offensive line and some very talented backs. I was concerned about stopping the run, especially with a young quarterback. We knew they were going to go to that. We didn’t get off blocks, we didn’t tackle, and we just did not play the run very well at all and that created some things in the throwing game. We had to bring an extra guy in the box to stop the run and they hit some things in the passing game."