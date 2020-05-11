Mayor Broome issues statement on Phase 1 reopening for EBR Parish

“As Mayor-President, my chief concern is the health and safety of our residents. The data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health shows Region 2 is making progress in our fight against COVID19. Yet, the battle is not over. For that reason, I’m urging everyone to strictly adhere to the physical distancing guidelines laid out by Governor Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health as we move into Phase 1 of reopening. The worst thing we can do to our economy during the coronavirus pandemic is to cause a new spike in cases, forcing us to return to Stay at Home order. During Phase 1, I’m urging residents to be very cautious whenever in public. Please wear a face covering, avoid large gatherings, and practice good hygiene. Vulnerable residents, such as older adults and individuals with underlying health conditions, should continue to stay at home during this time," Broome said.