WATCH: Coach O previews LSU spring football
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | March 4, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will offer a preview of spring football practice for the Tigers.

He will address the media at 11 a.m. WAFB will stream the media conference LIVE.

Spring practice will begin on Saturday, March 7. The Tigers will hold 15 practices.

The annual spring game will take place on Saturday, April 18 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.

