REPORTS: LSU hires Scott Linehan to replace Joe Brady as passing coordinator

LSU Football (Source: Bobby Brummel)
By Nick Gremillion | February 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 5:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple media outlets report LSU has hired former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to replace Joe Brady as the team’s passing game coordinator.

LSU is reportedly signing Linehan to a two-year deal, worth nearly $800,000 per year, according to Sports Illustrated.

Linehan was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He also has previously served as an offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Minnesota Vikings.

Linehan was the head coach of the Rams franchise when they were in St. Louis from 2006 to 2008.

Brady was hired as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator just three days after LSU won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

