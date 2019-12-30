Here’s how much LSU coaches will earn in bonuses for team’s incredible 2019 season

14-0 Tigers will compete for program’s fourth national title on Jan. 13, 2020

By Nick Gremillion | December 30, 2019 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 6:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has had one of its best, if not THE best season in program history in 2019.

The Tigers are currently 14-0 and are one win away from claiming their fourth national title.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron raises the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Trophy after the Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, 63-28, in the College Football Semifinal on Dec. 28, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

LSU went 12-0 in the regular season, beating four ranked teams including then No. 2 Alabama for the first time in eight years, won the SEC West Division, and were crowned SEC Champions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow became the second LSU player in history to receive the Heisman Trophy a week after the Tigers defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 29-of-39 for 473 yards and seven touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the College Football Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

In addition to winning the hearts of fans, LSU’s coaching staff will receive financial bonuses for the Tigers’ performance.

The bonuses were stipulated in the contracts each coach signed with the university.

LSU offers its coaches bonuses for certain achievements such as LSU winning the SEC West Division, SEC Championship, playing in a non-College Football Playoff bowl, playing in a CFP bowl, playing in a CFP Semifinal, winning a CFP Semifinal, playing in the CFP National Championship, and winning the CFP National Championship.

Here’s a breakdown of the bonuses :

Dennis Johnson Jr. - Defensive Line Coach

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $200,000

Mickey Joseph - Wide Receivers Coach

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $300,000

Joe Brady - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

LSU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $400,000.

William Busch - Safeties Coach

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $425,000.

Greg McMahon - Special Teams Coordinator

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $425,000.

Corey Raymond - Defensive Backs Coach

LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond (Source: Photo by: Josh Auzenne)

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $450,000.

James Cregg - Offensive Line Coach

Will receive at least $45,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $60,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $475,000.

Steve Ensminger - Offensive Coordinator

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

Tommie Robinson - Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

Dave Aranda - Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Will receive at least $75,000 in bonuses and a maximum of $100,000 if LSU wins the National Championship in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

Ed Orgeron - Head Coach

LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Will receive at least $1.2M in bonuses and a maximum of $1.7M if LSU wins the National Championship. Orgeron’s contract included bonuses for winning a certain number of games in addition to postseason games.

Orgeron will receive $500,00 for LSU’s 12 regular-season wins, $200,000 for winning the SEC Championship game, $250,000 for LSU playing in the CFP Semifinal, and $150,000 for playing in the CFP Championship.

Coach O will receive an additional $500,000 if LSU defeats Clemson in the CFP National Championship.

The bonuses will be paid to Orgeron in addition to his base salary. Orgeron earns $4 million per year, according to USA Today.

UP NEXT

LSU will face No. 3 Clemson in the CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The game marks the fifth national title appearance for LSU and if the Tigers win it will be fourth national title in program history.

