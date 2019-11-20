LSU women’s basketball hosts Southeastern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team returns to the PMAC to take on the Southeastern Lions on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are 3-1 on the season and are coming in confident after a big road win against Tulane 59-54 on Sunday. Junior Faustine Aifuwa had her best game of the season so far with 18 points. Khayla Pointer scored 16 of her 17 points in the second half to put LSU in the hunt to win. Ayana Mitchell posted her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Aifuwa, it was the sixth consecutive game that the center from Dacula, Ga., has scored in double figures, going back to the final two games of the 2018-19 season.
Pointer is leading LSU with 17.5 points and 4.0 assists per game, while Aifuwa is second on the squad with 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Senior Ayana Mitchell, a Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy candidate, is averaging 11.0 points and team-leading 8.8 rebounds to start the season.
LSU continues its solid play on scoring defense, holding teams to 55.8 points per game. The Lady Tigers have held two opponents to 50 points or under twice and three opponents under 60 so far this season.
Southeastern is coming into the game 0-3 on the season and will be the Lions fourth road game of the season. Senior Jyar Francis came off the bench in two games this season and is the team’s leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. She is followed by senior Celica Sterling at 12.3 points per game.
The Tigers lead the series 32-7 and are 20-1 in Baton Rouge against the Lions. Last season, LSU won the match-up, 72-52 in the PMAC.
