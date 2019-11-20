LSU women’s basketball hosts Southeastern

The Lady Tigers are 3-1 on the season and are coming in confident after a big road win against Tulane 59-54 on Sunday. Junior Faustine Aifuwa had her best game of the season so far with 18 points. Khayla Pointer scored 16 of her 17 points in the second half to put LSU in the hunt to win. Ayana Mitchell posted her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.