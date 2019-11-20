LSU offensive line named semifinalist for Joe Moore Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU offensive line, which has helped pave the way for the Tigers’ historic record-setting offense, has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award.
The Joe Moore Award is presented annually to the “Most Outstanding Offensive Line Units” in college football.
The Tigers are joined by a list of offensive lines from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.
LSU’s o-line is anchored by junior center Lloyd Cushenberry and senior right guard Damien Lewis. The line is coached by James Cregg. This has helped the Tigers set numerous offensive school records on their way to a 10-0 mark and No. 1 national ranking.
Other key members of LSU’s offensive line include left tackle Saahdiq Charles, left guards Adrian Magee and Ed Ingram, and right tackles Austin Deculus and Badara Traore. Cushenberry, Lewis, and Magee have started all 10 games for the Tigers, while Deculus has started nine times.
The Tigers currently lead the Southeastern Conference and are ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring offensive (47.8), total offense (556.0), and passing offense (390.3). LSU is averaging 165.7 yards rushing per game with Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading the way with 958 yards and leading the league with 12 rushing touchdowns.
After the finalists are selected on December 10, a vote will be held to select the 2019 recipient of the Joe Moore Award by a voting body of 200-plus members. This voting body includes all of the current offensive line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select media members.
Past recipients of the Joe Moore Award include Alabama (2015), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), and Oklahoma (2018).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.