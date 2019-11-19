Find your team, Family Feud auditions coming to Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Gather up your five smartest favorite family members and head over to the Southshore. The CBS game show Family Feud hosts auditions in New Orleans on Nov. 23 and 24, 2019.
Family Feud is a popular television game show hosted by Steve Harvey. During the game, two families of five compete against each other. Contestants try to guess the most popular responses to survey questions. The team with the best guesses and most points by the end may win up to $100,000.
While the game is entertaining, a lot of the amusement comes from the on-camera personalities. Harvey tends to give contestants a hard time.
The show hosts local auditions to bring on new family talent.
Here is what makes you eligible to audition for the game show, according to the website:
- You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.
- You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.
- There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but they suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.
- If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.
- It must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again, if you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before.
- If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.
To apply, submit your name, email and audition city in the online form. Then, send a video of you and your selected family teammates. The goal is to make your family stand out during the video submission. Learn more about your video submission and audition in the FAQ section of the website.
Submit your video and application here.
