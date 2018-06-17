Baton Rouge man arrested after stealing and killing dog, police say

Baton Rouge resident, Patrick Lungley, is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend by stealing and killing her dog. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Baton Rouge man is accused of threatening a woman by stealing and killing her dog, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

On June 8, 2018, Baton Rouge police responded to a call about a disturbance at a residence in East Baton Rouge Parish. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Lungley, 36, had stolen her dog from the porch. Police reported that the victim said Lungley had sent a photo of the animal shot and killed.

The victim contacted police on June 15, 2018, saying she received numerous calls from Lungley. According to the probable cause report, Lungley threatened to hurt her if she did not "get rid" of her current boyfriend.

Lungley had called the woman while she was with the police. Officers overheard Lungley saying he killed the dog as a warning to the victim, the probable cause report said.

The victim later identified Lungley in a photo lineup.

Lungley was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He faces charges of animal cruelty, stalking, harassment and theft.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.