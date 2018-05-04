Burn Boot Camp promises big results in small amount of time

A new lifestyle fitness facility in Baton Rouge offers daily camps catering to working women, busy parents, and anyone on the go looking for a quick workout with maximum results.

Burn Boot Camp is a fitness chain with facilities across the U.S. but there’s only one in Louisiana, and it’s in Baton Rouge, located along the exterior shops next to the Mall of Louisiana.

BURN BOOT CAMP BATON ROUGE

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Suite 505

Baton Rouge, LA

225-366-8481

“We focus mainly on women, teaching women that it’s okay to take time out for themselves. We encourage and empower them to make real lifestyle changes that they can stick with and live with and make their families healthier and happier in the long run,” said Margaret Matchen, owner, Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge.

Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge offers free child care at most camps, along with many other amenities for its members.

“We offer free nutritional coaching that’s unlimited. You can come and sit down with our trainers as little or as much as you want to talk about your fitness goals, your nutrition goals, and come up with a plan to reach those goals both short-term and long-term,” said Matchen.

WHAT TO WEAR

Activewear paired

Running or cross-training shoes (avoid thick soles)

Camps vary from interval training, to burst training, to strength training, to cardio and last 45 minutes long. It’s estimated the most intense camps can result in a burn of at least 700 calories in one 45-minute camp.

As many as 30 people at a time attend the camp, moving from workout station to station under the guidance of an intense trainer who counts down the workouts with high energy and encouragement. The trainers keep the campers moving on the foam-padded floor the entire 45 minutes.

“The boot camps are a high-intensity camp, but we have modifications for every exercise so it doesn’t matter what fitness level you’re on, you can be a beginner, advanced, or never worked out a day in your life. The modifications help keep everybody able to work out together at a great pace,” said Charlie Rader, head trainer at Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge.

The camps are never the same to keep campers from getting bored with the routine or repetitive exercise, therefore resulting in more participation and more results.

Burn Boot Camp documents campers’ body fat, measurements, and weight so that campers can monitor their own progress, as well as set fitness goals.

Burn Boot Camp claims consistent camps and better nutrition decisions will result in burning more body fat.

BURN BOOT CAMP RESULTS (Source: Charlie Rader, head trainer)

30 days - 5 to 8 percent body fat

30 to 60 days - 5 to 10 inches or 5 to 10 lbs.

WAFB wants to how you're staying fit. Share your results on our new Facebook group Get Fit Red Stick.

“The first month we have an average of 5 to 8 percent body fat loss and anywhere from 5 to 10 inches lost and anywhere from 5 to 10 pounds loss anywhere from 30 to 60 days. Great results,” said Rader.

Melody Hayes has been attending camps since September 2017, when Burn Boot Camp was just offering pop up camps inside the Mall of Louisiana.

“You just have to keep it up. You’ve got to stay motivated. You have to keep pushing yourself and you’re going to get the results that you want. I’m down 5 percent body fat since I started,” said Hayes.

She says nutrition in addition to multiple camps a week are key to finding fitness success.

“Speaking for myself, like when I started, you’re going to have to get your nutrition right. Then coming here, working out intensely, pushing yourself at least three times a week, you’re going to start to see results in as early as 14 days. You just have to keep it up,” said Hayes.

While Burn Boot Camp campers are majority women, they do offer some co-ed camps.

The owner, trainers, and participants agree, the best part about Burn Boot Camp is the positive environment among campers.

“This is the most supportive community in the world. We high five each other. We love each other. We are a family. That’s kind of what sets us apart from other gyms in the area,” said Matchen.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.