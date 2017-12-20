'Hold That Tiger!' LSU welcomes 2018 early signees

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

With Wednesday's National Signing Day, Coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are hoping to add talent to their roster.

“Hold That Tiger,” LSU's National Signing Day Show hosted by ESPN reporter and Barstool Sports contributor Julie Stewart-Binks will air live on LSUsports.net, WatchESPN, and www.Facebook.com/LSUFootball on Wednesday, Dec. 20, as the school formally announces the newest additions to the football team.

“Hold That Tiger” will air from the LSU Football Operations Facility on campus starting at 8 a.m. CT on Dec. 20 and will remain on the air until approximately 12:30 p.m. when head coach Ed Orgeron closes the show with his breakdown and analysis of LSU's early signees.

The first player to sign with the Tigers for the class of 2018 was tight end, Zach Sheffer from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Sheffer is a 3- star recruit from Allen D.Nease High.

The next player the Tigers welcomed was 3-star running back Chris Curry from Lehigh Acres, FL. He is the No. 26 tailback in the 2018 class and the No. 76 overall recruit from the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

In his senior year, Curry had 764 total yards on 112 carries and scored 5 touchdowns. As a junior, he ran the ball for 1,158 yards on 105 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns.

RELATED: LSU football gets Class of 2018 running back commitment

Next up is Louisiana's own Kenan Jones out of Berwick. Jones is a big-framed receiver who's comfortable lining up wide or in the slot. A 4-star recruit, Jones was heavily recruited and received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Kansas, ULL, Louisville, and Tulane.

The first Tiger out of the state of Texas for the class of 2018 was Dominic Livingston, one of the top defensive tackles in the nation. Livingston is a 3-star nose guard standing at 6'3" and 350 pounds. He has a vertical of 21.4 inches.

Damien Lewis was the first offensive lineman signing in the class of 2018. Lewis, the class' first commitment from JUCO, is a Mississippi native who is wrapping up his junior college stay at Northwest Mississippi Community College, is ranked as the No. 4 offensive guard in all of JUCO.

A versatile player who is moving to the defensive line with early enrollee Chasen Hines. Hines is a 4-star recruit who is a top-300 prospect nationally, had been pushed by schools such as Texas and Texas A&M for a flip. Hines is now one of three interior defensive line in LSU’s 2018 class and should be in line to eventually succeed rising junior Ed Alexander and split time with redshirt freshman Tyler Shelvin next fall.

RELATED: LSU football lands top junior college prospect Damien Lewis

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.