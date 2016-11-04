Holiday guide: local events, deals, donation drives

It's time to give thanks and celebrate another holiday season. Our area has witnessed a series of historic and tragic events that have made it more important than ever to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

NEW YEAR'S EVENTS:

Red Stick Revelry : There will be events in downtown Baton Rouge throughout the day on New Year’s Eve. The first event will begin at 11 a.m. There will be activities for kids and Mayor Kip Holden will launch the Red Stick for the countdown. Several bands will perform throughout the evening and there will be a fireworks show over the Mississippi River at midnight. Click here for more information.

: The display will be held at Old River Landing in Bachelor, LA on Dec. 31, 2016. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. For more information call 225-492-3474. Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room : The jam packed evening of entertainment include performances by the Listening Room All-Stars, including southern soul and R&B singers Uncle Chess, April “Sexy Red” Jackson, and Xavier Shorts, as well as blues rapper Lee Tyme. Special guests are the ‘King and Queen of the Gut Bucket Blues,’ Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie, blues singer Keagan Soto and ‘the thinking man’s drinking band’ The Rakers. Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor add their Louisiana style blues, reggae, soul, and funk sound into the mix of diverse and eclectic artists. The venue is located at 2733 North St. in Baton Rouge. The cover charge is $20 per person and includes food and a champagne toast at midnight. Guests may BYOB. For additional information, call 225-802-9681 or click here.

DONATION DRIVES:

My Brother's Keeper Book Drive: The book drive will run through Jan. 1, 2017 at Barnes and Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court, in Baton Rouge. Customers can make monetary donations at the store. All of the proceeds will be used to purchase books that will be donated to MBK-BR. The books will be distributed to children up to eight years old at various community events. The books will also be used to help support literacy initiatives such as Volunteers in Public Schools and Line 4 Line- Books in Barbershops. Click here for more information.

HOLIDAY EVENTS: All events are ordered by date.

Skating on the River : The Raising Cane's River Center will once again magically transform the arena into a "Winter Wonderland" just in time for you to create your holiday memories. The Raising Cane's River Center presents Ice Skating on the River, a holiday tradition, which kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 16 with an Opening Night session sponsored by WAFB. Ice skating will continue through Jan. 4. Click here to purchase tickets.

CONTESTS:

Savor the Season: Iberia Parish is hosting a month-long celebration for the holiday season. Part of that will include a photo contest for locals and visitors to show their wintry fun in Iberia Parish. The contest will run Nov. 28 - Dec. 31. To enter, simply follow us and use the hashtag #SavorTheSeason in your captured moments around Iberia Parish on your social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). By submitting, the photographer agrees that their photo may or may not be used by IPCVB without photographer credit for promoting Iberia Parish.

