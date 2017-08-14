Audit finds 'high caseloads, staff turnover' hinder DCFS Foster Care Program

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is in some hot water with legislative auditors.

They're flagging the agency's foster program.

An audit released Monday reveals an overwhelming caseload and high staff turnover.

Officials say those hurdles make it harder for employees to do their job.

Another major concern in the report deals with the department's vetting of its foster care providers.

It claims leaders didn't do thorough checks, resulting in some care providers who were previously involved in cases of abuse or neglect.

