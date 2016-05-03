Woman found badly beaten in Sherwood-area home

A 70-year-old woman was found beaten in her home and investigators need help from the public to identify the person responsible.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a woman was found lying outside of her home on Jennifer Lynn Ave. On Sunday, May 1 shortly before 1 a.m. The home is located the Sherwood-area in a neighborhood between Goodwood Blvd. and S. Flannery Rd.

"We don't believe this was a random attack," said Cpl. L'Jean McKneely, Public Information Officer with BRPD. "We believe the victim was targeted."

When they entered the house, the found evidence that the attack happened inside. There was no one else inside the home and no signs of forced entry.

"Detectives found the victim's bed covered in dried blood which led detectives to believe this crime may have happened several hours earlier," said Cpl. McKneely.

The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The case is under investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights Reserved.