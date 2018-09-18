Women wanted after $5,000 worth of electronics stolen from Denham Springs store

Police are looking for four unidentified women connected to a Denham Springs theft at a retail store.
By Danae Leake | September 18, 2018 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:56 AM

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Four unidentified woman are wanted after surveillance images captured them stealing thousands of dollars' worth of electronics in Denham Springs.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released those images on Tuesday of the theft that happened on September 11. An image of the suspected vehicle was also released.

Authorities said the women broke into an “electric cage” containing laptops and iPads.

In addition, the theft resulted in $3,000 in damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify the women.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

