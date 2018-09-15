Tuition-free program for aspiring welders, pipe fitters and electricians offered by BRCC, ExxonMobil

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College, in partnership with ExxonMobil and independent contractors, is offering a yearlong tuition-free program consisting of night classes where students earn nationally recognized construction credentials from the National Center for Construction Education and Research, and receive skills and knowledge to work in the construction industry.
Beginning in October of 2012 with a goal of engaging area residents in a fast-tracked learning environment, both in the classroom and via hands-on training experience, The NBRITI program provided no-cost training among three high-demand crafts: electrical, pipe fitting and welding. In its six years in existence, the North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative has helped over 135 students earn the certification needed to advance their careers in the construction industry.
Recruiting for the fifth NBRITI began early this month and will continue until an open house event held at the BRCC Acadian Campus Oct. 16. Officials with the program say participants should be prepared for basic skills test, a background check and a drug test prior to enrollment. Anyone seeking more information should click the link here.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.