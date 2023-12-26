CONSUMER REPORTS: Raise a glass to a healthy new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No matter the time of year, drinking too much alcohol isn’t good for you. And for many of us, the holidays are (or were) a time of overindulgence. But Consumer Reports has tips to incorporate a favorite wine, beer, or cocktail into your happy and healthy celebrations.

Maybe you’ve heard that a glass of alcohol is actually good for your health. Well, new research says that’s just not true.

Everyone who drinks could probably benefit from cutting back. The latest research shows that no amount of alcohol is healthy/good for you. That said, if you stick to the current guidelines, no more than one drink a day for women or two for men, your risk of adverse health effects may be small, depending on your health situation.

If you tend to overindulge during the holidays, take a moment to evaluate your habits and your potential risks, like your age, health, and family history. If alcohol abuse, heart disease, or cancer runs in your family, you may want to be extra cautious with how much you drink.

While drinking too much alcohol is never a good idea, it is possible to incorporate a favorite drink into a healthy lifestyle.

Consumer Reports has some tips for mindful ways to imbibe this holiday season.

Drink beverages that contain lower amounts of alcohol.

Use a smaller glass.

Savor and enjoy your drink.

And whatever your strategy, take a moment to remember why you’re celebrating this season.

