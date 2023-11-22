JACQUES TALK: Emery Jones, Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emery Jones, Jr., the former Catholic High Bear, is in his second year as an offensive lineman at LSU. As an LSU Tiger, Jones says it’s important to him to do good in the community.

“I just feel like when God blesses us with things, it’s our responsibility to give it back,” Jones said during a break from volunteering to help feed the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul the day before Thanksgiving.

One of the things Jones says he’s thankful for this season, is Jayden Daniels.

RELATED LINK LSU’s Jones and Sampson help those less fortunate for Thanksgiving

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.