JACQUES TALK: Emery Jones, Jr.

“We work really hard in the O-line room. We all push each other to be great.”
Emery Jones talks to Jacques Doucet ahead of LSU game against A&M
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emery Jones, Jr., the former Catholic High Bear, is in his second year as an offensive lineman at LSU. As an LSU Tiger, Jones says it’s important to him to do good in the community.

“I just feel like when God blesses us with things, it’s our responsibility to give it back,” Jones said during a break from volunteering to help feed the homeless at St. Vincent de Paul the day before Thanksgiving.

One of the things Jones says he’s thankful for this season, is Jayden Daniels.

