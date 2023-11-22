Facebook
LSU’s Jones and Sampson help those less fortunate for Thanksgiving

LSU Tigers and former Catholic High Bears Emery Jones Jr. and Shelton Sampson Jr. helping those less fortunate Wednesday.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Tigers and former Catholic High Bears Emery Jones Jr. and Shelton Sampson Jr. were in giving spirit Wednesday, helping those less fortunate at St Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge.

Jones partnered with a local company Reliable Roofing to feed roughly 325 people, handing out those meals alongside Sampson and other volunteers.

“I just feel like when God blesses us with things, it’s our responsibility to give it back,” says Jones, “Coming out here, helping the people in need, giving back to them in small ways and just giving them a plate. Making sure I’m giving back to my community. Making sure my community is ok”.

Jones, Sampson and the No. 14 LSU Tigers play host to Texas A&M this Saturday at 11 am in the regular season finale.

