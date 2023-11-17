Baton Rouge General is lighting up the holiday season starting Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular holiday tradition in the greater Baton Rouge area is returning this weekend.

Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General will light up the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue across from the Mall of Louisiana starting Saturday, Nov. 18.

The address is 8585 Picardy Avenue.

For the 7th year, the big green space in front of BRG will be transformed into a twinkling, singing, and musically synchronized lights display.

Families can enjoy Holiday Lights through December 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

BRG is bringing back its large walk-through features – an ornament, present, and Santa hat – plus its popular singing trees, mega-tree trio, giant waving Santa and 24-foot light tunnels.

Snow & Glow: Special Ticketed Events

On December 7 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BRG will host “Snow & Glow,” a popular ticketed event featuring holiday characters, real snow, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, and more.

Advance tickets are required for all attendees to enter. The $5 advance tickets go on sale November 18 at brgeneral.org/glow.

