Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge General is lighting up the holiday season starting Saturday

See more than 100,000 twinkle lights at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display
See more than 100,000 twinkle lights at Baton Rouge General’s Holiday Lights display(tcw-wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular holiday tradition in the greater Baton Rouge area is returning this weekend.

Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General will light up the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue across from the Mall of Louisiana starting Saturday, Nov. 18.

The address is 8585 Picardy Avenue.

For the 7th year, the big green space in front of BRG will be transformed into a twinkling, singing, and musically synchronized lights display.

Families can enjoy Holiday Lights through December 31. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. nightly.

BRG is bringing back its large walk-through features – an ornament, present, and Santa hat – plus its popular singing trees, mega-tree trio, giant waving Santa and 24-foot light tunnels.

Snow & Glow: Special Ticketed Events

On December 7 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BRG will host “Snow & Glow,” a popular ticketed event featuring holiday characters, real snow, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, and more.

Advance tickets are required for all attendees to enter. The $5 advance tickets go on sale November 18 at brgeneral.org/glow.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Green (Left); David Atkins (Right)
Law enforcement captures 2 escaped teenagers in EBR
Johnathon White, 29
Man arrested in Natchez after stealing car with baby in it in Louisiana
1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash, officials say
Tyler Lee Barnett
Coast Guard suspends search after Houma man reported missing from Carnival cruise ship
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man they say was caught on...
EBRSO: Man caught on home surveillance stealing ATV

Latest News

Turkey
THANKSGIVING 2023: Meal giveaways happening in the Capital City
A report from Feeding America shows more than 600,000 Louisiana folks are food insecure.
Help feed families in the community by buying a $10 red bag
Chocolate
CONSUMER REPORTS INVESTIGATION: More chocolate with heavy metals
Need to know how to submit an absentee ballot? Have questions about election day? Deon Guillory...
Election day is Saturday in Louisiana