Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walk Like MADD sends message about ending impaired driving

Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) banner hangs during 5K walking fundraiser.
Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) banner hangs during 5K walking fundraiser.(KCBD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people are coming together for the Louisiana Walk Like MADD fundraiser on Saturday, October 21, to send a message about ending impaired driving.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the BREC Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge. Check-in is at 8 a.m.

Organizers of the fundraiser hope to honor lost loved ones and to promote a serious message.

“Walk Like MADD Louisiana brings communities together to remember victims, support survivors, and inspire even more people to commit to ending this 100% preventable crime,” said Sunny Wall, executive director of MADD Louisiana. “While it is a serious event, we have a hopeful message. I believe this is one of the few nationwide fundraising events that supports a mission within reach: ending impaired driving for good.”

According to MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, more than 40% of crashes in Louisiana in 2021 were alcohol-related. Meanwhile, there were 421 deaths in 2022 as a result of crashes that involved alcohol and drugs.

Someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds in the United States, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

“This is an opportunity to come together to remember those who can no longer walk and those learning to walk again,” said Tess Rowland, MADD national president. “We can inspire others by walking empowered even when we feel powerless, knowing that we are helping to support victims and advancing efforts to prevent impaired driving for good.”

MADD also has free support available around the clock for victims of impaired driving along with their family members and friends. The MADD Victim Help Line number is 1-877-623-3435.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby Schneider
Police release cause of death, identify suspects accused in killing, disposing of woman’s body
Sarah Santini
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in woods; foul play suspected
Take flight at the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento
BRFD: Man arrested for setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 21
Near record highs expected, not much rain
The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Government Street...
Detectives investigate deadly crash involving BRPD vehicle
Nearby home surveillance captures gunshots on Government St. near Electric Depot.
Nearby home surveillance captures gunshots on Government
FILE - In this June 23, 2014, file photo, a recruiter, at left, takes the resume of an...
SMART LIVING: AI resistant resume tips