Walk Like MADD sends message about ending impaired driving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people are coming together for the Louisiana Walk Like MADD fundraiser on Saturday, October 21, to send a message about ending impaired driving.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the BREC Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge. Check-in is at 8 a.m.

Organizers of the fundraiser hope to honor lost loved ones and to promote a serious message.

“Walk Like MADD Louisiana brings communities together to remember victims, support survivors, and inspire even more people to commit to ending this 100% preventable crime,” said Sunny Wall, executive director of MADD Louisiana. “While it is a serious event, we have a hopeful message. I believe this is one of the few nationwide fundraising events that supports a mission within reach: ending impaired driving for good.”

According to MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, more than 40% of crashes in Louisiana in 2021 were alcohol-related. Meanwhile, there were 421 deaths in 2022 as a result of crashes that involved alcohol and drugs.

Someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds in the United States, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

“This is an opportunity to come together to remember those who can no longer walk and those learning to walk again,” said Tess Rowland, MADD national president. “We can inspire others by walking empowered even when we feel powerless, knowing that we are helping to support victims and advancing efforts to prevent impaired driving for good.”

MADD also has free support available around the clock for victims of impaired driving along with their family members and friends. The MADD Victim Help Line number is 1-877-623-3435.

