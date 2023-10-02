Community remembers woman killed outside convenience store Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is still piecing together a crash that left one woman dead. They said she was hit by a gray Sedan and a police car Saturday night.

RELATED: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit

A woman working at the convenience store that night walks us through what happened.

Flowers and balloons are now strung up where 38-year-old Quiana Brown used to always stand.

“She was a very friendly person,” said Lorraine. “She always had a smile no matter what she was going through.”

Brown would stop by the Q Mart off North Street and North Foster Drive almost every night, but Saturday was her last time.

“I just want everybody to pray for her family,” said Lorraine. “She buried her mama and I don’t know her family situation that much and I was a really close friend to her. we prayed together every night.”

Lorraine was working at the convenience store Saturday night. As you can see in this surveillance footage, she said Brown was waiting to cross the street when a gray sedan hit her and sped off; leaving her clothes scattered along the road.

As Brown was picking up her clothes, Lorraine watched her get hit again.

“When police hit her, he ran over her and hit her, and it threw her into the air and she landed on the ground, but then he ran over her again. Like backed over her,” said Lorraine.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the responding officer said Brown was laying in the roadway and he didn’t see her. The officer hit Brown and she was pronounced dead on scene.

This is still an active and on-going investigation. We’re waiting to hear whether the officer involved has been put on leave or not.

Lorraine is devastated about what happened to her friend.

“I loved her and she was very young and now she’s gone but she’s never going to be forgotten,” said Lorraine.

Lorraine is planning a balloon release in honor of Brown. It’ll be in the Q Mart parking lot at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

As new details come out, we’ll continue to update you on the 9 news app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.