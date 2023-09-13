Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.(LSU Women's Basketball)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Barbie has done it again!

LSU’s Angel Reese was featured on the TIME100 Next list Wednesday, Sept. 13 after she was nominated by WNBA star Candice Parker.

The LSU junior from Baltimore, Maryland was highlighted as an innovator.

You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.

Making the TIME100 Next requires research and reporting from across TIME’s global network of editors and correspondents.

TIME sifts through hundreds of suggestions and then meets each week to debate who belongs on the list.

“Through this process, we get to know so many extraordinary leaders who are creating change across the world. Our hope is that this list offers a glimpse into their important work,” says Cate Matthews, a TIME editorial director.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Latest News

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to a scene near the intersection...
Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the...
Water leak investigation, repair to cause temporary water interruption from some in Baker
An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.
All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West