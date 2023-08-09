Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

67-year-old among six arrested in local massage parlors sting

Six arrested in local massage parlors sting
Six arrested in local massage parlors sting(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A five-week-long investigation into massage parlors in Ascension Parish has resulted in four locations being shut down and six women being arrested, Gonzales Police Captain Steven Nethken said.

All of the women charged in the case are over the age of 50, including a 67-year-old Gonzales woman who is charged with prostitution by massage, records show.

The four massage locations each allegedly had certain workers “practicing elicit activities,” Nethken said.

All of the locations are within the Gonzales city limits including Happy Spa located at 2819 S. Cabela’s Parkway, Magical Massage and Spa located at 602 S. Burnside Avenue, Oriental Relax Massage located at 2325 S. Burnside Ave and Rose Massage located at 2705 W. Highway 30, the department said.

Search warrants were issued and the arrests were carried out between July 26 and August 8, 2023, records show.

Nethken said the following females were arrested:

  • Ningye Huang, age 62, of Gonzales, LA, Happy Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license
  • Yu Tan, age 54, no hometown listed, Happy Spa, one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license
  • Yaping Zhao, age 67, of Gonzales, LA, Magical Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license
  • Zou Weilan, age 58, of Sidney, Montana, Magical Spa, one count of practicing massage therapy without a licenseWumei Qiu, age 52, of Flushing, New York, Happy Spa, one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a license
  • Shuying Gao, 55, of Gonzales, LA, Oriental Relax Massage, one count of prostitution by massage, one count of resisting arrest, and one count practicing massage therapy without a license

“The Gonzales Police Department would like to acknowledge the assistance and cooperation of the Gonzales Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, LA State Board of Massage Therapy, I.C.E., West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ascension Parish Sheriffs Correctional Facility in this investigation,” Nethken said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The companies say in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that a capacitor on a...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles and tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend; bond set
2 injured in shooting off College Drive.
Teen shot over custody dispute identified; suspect shot by police also named

Latest News

Herbert gun burglary
Multiple arrests made in connection to Ascension Parish gun store burglary
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Laterrice Davis and Lorenzo McFarland
Teen, 2 men arrested in deadly Livingston Parish shooting
Ernesto Isai Rebolorio-Asencio
Man accused of starting fire inside apartment after being kicked out for not paying rent
Williams Clemmons
CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for answers in unsolved homicide investigation