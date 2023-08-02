BBB: Check QR code before you pay to park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - QR codes have made it easy to pay for parking. The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker is finding that scammers are trying to manipulate parking machines by putting their own QR code over a code that’s already there.

When you scan a fake QR code you don’t receive proof of parking, but you may notice a small amount charged to your credit card. You assume that you’ve been charged for parking.

Carmen Million with the BBB said a few weeks later, you will notice another charge on your credit card.

But this fee has nothing to do with parking. It’s a recurring charge from an unrelated company posing as the city’s parking fee service.

Million said the big message for consumers is that you need to be very observant just like you would at a gas station or a bank. She recommends paying with your credit card so you can dispute it if it turns out to be a scam.

“Well, apparently is starting to occur pretty often here,” said Carmen Million, President and CEO of South-Central La. Better Business Bureau.” That’s why we want people to be aware of it. Just be cautious. Look at your surroundings. If something looks not quite right, then listen to your instincts. And again, use the safest choice, which is a credit card in the actual parking meter.”

Read up on other scams that involve fraudulent QR codes and review BBB’s study on government impostor scams.

For general tips on avoiding scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.

If you spot a scam, whether you lose money or not, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help other consumers avoid falling victim to similar scams.

