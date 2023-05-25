Facebook
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed five bills into law on Thursday, May 25, from the 2023 Legislative Session.

ACT 1-HB294 Provides for certain insurance premium discounts.

ACT 2-HB113 Provides relative to volunteer board members of certain interlocal risk management agencies.

ACT 3-HB123 Provides relative to nursing home requirements and standards for emergency preparedness plans.

ACT 4-HB319 Repeals a provision of licensure by endorsement for nurses.

ACT 5-HB230 Provides for the continuous revision of the Code of Civil Procedure.

