Denham Springs Police K-9 "Koi" retiring, will live with former handler

Denham Springs Police K-9 "Koi" retiring.
Denham Springs Police K-9 "Koi" retiring.(Denham Springs Police Department)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Department K-9 “Koi” is retiring and will be in the care of his former handler Sergeant Scott Sterling stated.

Chief Rodney Walker stated, “K9 Koi was a vital member of the Denham Springs Police Department for several years. Koi had a successful career and provided a sense of security to patrol officers day in and day out. Now he deserves to enjoy retirement after a career in law enforcement and enjoy a normal dog’s life.”

Koi, a Belgian Malinois, joined the force in 2018 and was involved in multiple criminal apprehensions and narcotic-related arrests during his time with DSPD.

His handler, former Corporal Joseph Babin resigned from his position in January 2023 and will take care of his K-9. Babin was the only handler for Koi.

DSPD stated that Koi began having joint issues consistent with other working dogs of the same breed and age.

Koi is the only K-9 with DSPD and they hope to train another handler in the future with the goal of purchasing another dog.

