Actress visits Baton Rouge elementary school after student does Black History Month project on her

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The young actress who starred alongside Jamie Foxx in the 2014 remake of “Annie” and in the 2012 film “Beasts of the Southern Wild” was in Baton Rouge earlier this week to celebrate Black History Month with students.

Actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis visits The Dufrocq School. (The Dufrocq School)

According to The Dufroq School, Quvenzhane’ Wallis brought one of their student’s Black History projects to life when she visited the elementary school on Monday, Feb. 13. The young celebrity spent the entire day with students, sharing her story and encouraging them.

The opportunity was made possible by one mom who took a shot and asked.

Tamika Lakeshia said she reached out to Quvenzhane’ Wallis on TikTok after her four-year-old daughter, Mikah, was assigned to do a project on the actress for Black History Month. She asked Wallis if she could send her a short video of her saying “Hello” and “Happy Black History Month.”

“Ms. Wallis had something better in mind. She came to the school the day that the project was due!” Lakeshia said.

Actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis visits The Dufrocq School. (The Dufrocq School)

Actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis visits The Dufrocq School. (The Dufrocq School)

“Not only did she come, but she also stayed the entire day with all of Dufroq students, read her very own book called ‘A Night out with Mama,’ and took photos and inspired the students to follow their dreams, anything is possible,” Lakeshia explained.

“We definitely see that anything is indeed…possible!” she added.

Actress and author Quvenzhané Wallis visits The Dufrocq School. (The Dufrocq School)

Wallis is an Academy Award-nominated actress for her performance as Hushpuppy in 2012′s “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” She is set to star alongside Jennifer Hudson in an upcoming movie called “Breathe.” She is also a published author.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.