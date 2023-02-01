Facebook
LSP: 16 suspects facing charges related to medical insurance fraud, theft

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said several people have been arrested or are wanted on charges related to medical insurance fraud and theft.

According to Louisiana State Police, the arrests and charges came following an investigation that began in May of 2021. That’s when authorities with the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started looking into a group of 16 suspects.

According to Louisiana State Police, the group of suspects was found to have knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents throughout 2019 and 2020. Investigators said the suspects claimed to have suffered from an accidental injury in order to get benefits totaling more than $85,000 from AFLAC.

According to Louisiana State Police, the following suspects were arrested in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish:

  • Georgie Jones, 35, of Houma
  • Katie Pierre, 63, of Houma
  • Latonya Bergeron, 42, of Houma
  • Megean Pierre, 33, of Houma
  • Nicholas Ward, 36, of Houma
  • Rayne Pierre, 41, of Gonzales
  • Saundra Smith, 54, of Houma
  • Tamara Matthews, 43, of Houma
  • Yolanda Tillman, 49, of Houma
  • Nikita Gilton, 36, of Thibodaux

Louisiana State Police said the people listed below are still wanted:

  • Herman E. Verdin Jr., 48, of Houma
  • Christopher J. Walls, 34, of Houma
  • Perry J. Pierre, 38, of Houma
  • Cory Butler, 48, of Houma
  • James T. Lathan, 58, of Raceland
  • Darrel D. Charles, 38, of Raceland

Louisiana State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

