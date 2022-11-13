Facebook
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game

FILE photo of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in Plaquemine, La.
FILE photo of the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office in Plaquemine, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game.

As of Sunday, Nov. 13, there were no major injuries reported as a result of the fight.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is still in the early stages. Deputies are reviewing any videos taken during the incident.

If anyone knows something that may be able to help investigators, call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100.

