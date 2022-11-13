Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game.

As of Sunday, Nov. 13, there were no major injuries reported as a result of the fight.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident is still in the early stages. Deputies are reviewing any videos taken during the incident.

If anyone knows something that may be able to help investigators, call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.