Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times

Trick-or-treating events for the whole family in and around Baton Rouge
Trick-or-treating events for the whole family in and around Baton Rouge(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween has arrived. Here are trick-or-treating dates and times for the Baton Rouge area in 2022:

ASCENSION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Ascension Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

ASSUMPTION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Assumption Parish are from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This includes Zachary and Central.

IBERVILLE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Iberville Parish’s east and west bank incorporated areas are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This includes Plaquemine and St. Gabriel.

LIVINGSTON PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, Denham Springs, Walker, and Albany are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Town of Livingston will have trick-or-treat hours from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for rural areas of Pointe Coupee Parish and Fordoche are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. New Roads and Livonia will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Morganza will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

ST. JAMES PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for St. James Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for unincorporated areas of Tangipahoa Parish, Hammond, and Amite are from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Ponchatoula will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Independence will have trick-or-treat hours from 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for West Baton Rouge Parish are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder...
Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
Police have confirmed the individual in the vehicle separate from the bus died from fatal...
Crash involving school bus leaves 1 dead, 9 others hurt; police identify woman killed
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says

Latest News

Live After Five is happening Friday night, Oct. 28, with the final band ending off its fall...
Live After Five: Amanda Shaw and The Cute Boys
Trick or treating events in BR and surrounding areas
Check out these Halloween events in BR and surrounding areas
Baker blight community meeting set for Thursday
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
SU offering rides to the polls for early voting