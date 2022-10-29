Your guide to Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat dates and times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween has arrived. Here are trick-or-treating dates and times for the Baton Rouge area in 2022:

ASCENSION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Ascension Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

ASSUMPTION PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Assumption Parish are from 5:30-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This includes Zachary and Central.

IBERVILLE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for Iberville Parish’s east and west bank incorporated areas are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This includes Plaquemine and St. Gabriel.

LIVINGSTON PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish, Denham Springs, Walker, and Albany are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Town of Livingston will have trick-or-treat hours from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for rural areas of Pointe Coupee Parish and Fordoche are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. New Roads and Livonia will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Morganza will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

ST. JAMES PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for St. James Parish are from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for unincorporated areas of Tangipahoa Parish, Hammond, and Amite are from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Ponchatoula will have trick-or-treat hours from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Independence will have trick-or-treat hours from 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH: Trick-or-treat hours for West Baton Rouge Parish are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

