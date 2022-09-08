Facebook
800-lb. gator caught in Mississippi

By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, September 7.

According to Nathan Gauthier, he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.

“These guys pulled up dragging a big alligator they couldn’t get in the boat, so I helped them out,” said Gauthier.

Gauthier says the two guys were struggling to get the alligator on to the boat.

“We hooked a strap to the gator then hooked the other end of the strap to the boat trailer, we used the boat winch to pull the gator over to the boat,” he said.

After reportedly struggling two hours, they eventually got the alligator in the boat . Many residents who swim at Lake St. John thanked the pair via Facebook for catching the alligator.

“I’m glad this gator is gone from Lake St. John. I seen this gator last year when I was out test driving a boat . This is something I will never forget for sure. There still some big ones out there on Lake St. John,” Gauthier added.

