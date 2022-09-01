Facebook
OLOL Children’s Health introduces digital pediatric symptom checker

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital opens Saturday, Oct. 5.
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
The following is a press release from Our Lady of the Lake:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health has launched a new digital symptom checker for pediatric patients ages 0-17, offering more ways to access virtual, seamless guidance any time, day or night.

The Pediatric Symptom Checker is the first online pediatric symptom checker tool created specifically for the region and provides parents with peace of mind in the palm of their hands. After answering a few short questions, the new online tool will provide advice on the next steps for seeking treatment or care for a sick child.

“The Pediatric Symptom Checker is designed to help parents decide the best course of care for their child, no matter where they are or what time it is,” says Brett Hutchinson, MD, pediatrician at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health. “Our goal is to relieve some of the stress of parenting by making care accessible and easy to navigate.”

The symptom checker is designed to help parents and guardians decide on the appropriate care setting based on their child’s symptoms and special circumstances. The tool is free for everyone and available online. By answering a few quick, confidential questions, parents will be able to use this new resource to determine if they should go to the ER, contact a pediatrician immediately, make an appointment with a provider or seek another type of care.

Please visit ololchildrens.org/symptom-checker to access the digital symptom checker. The Pediatric Symptom Tracker is the latest in a long line of digital patient tools including video visits, online scheduling through MyChart and the OurHealth app.

